THIS St Patrick’s Day more than five thousand runners will once again take to the streets of Belfast for the annual SPAR Craic 10k — a celebration of sport, community, and culture at the heart of the city’s festivities.

Beginning at Belfast City Hall and finishing in the vibrant atmosphere of Ormeau Park, the SPAR Craic 10k has grown since 2015 into a firm favourite — as much a St Patrick’s Day tradition as a shamrock!

And while the event is famous for its sea of green t-shirts, wigs, and tutus, the SPAR Craic 10k is also Ireland’s greenest urban run with a focus firmly on sustainability: phasing out plastics, using recyclable materials and reducing waste wherever possible.

Last year, the event became Belfast’s first race to introduce wooden medals, and in 2026 they’re back — only bigger and better.

We’ve also cut out disposable branded freebies and, once again, every registered runner will receive their chipped bib by post, saving thousands of car journeys for bib collection.

We know some changes take adjustment, but with your support we’ll continue to grow the SPAR Craic 10k as both Belfast’s greatest run and Ireland’s greenest.

So lace up, join the crowd, and experience the energy of Belfast on St Patrick’s Day 2026. With céad míle fáilte, we invite you to come along for the craic.

This year's charity partner is Cancer Fund for Children and £1 from every registration will be donated to them.

"We are incredibly grateful to have been chosen as charity partner for the 2026 SPAR Craic 10k," said Keira Calvert, Young Ambassador for the charity.

"Every week in Northern Ireland, approximately three children and young people (aged 0-24) will be diagnosed with cancer.

"The vital funds raised through this fantastic event will help us ensure we can be there for families when they need us most, whether that’s at home, in hospital, or at our therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down.

"By taking part this St Patrick's Day, you can help us continue our mission to ensure that no child has to face cancer alone."

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast City Council, Councillor Paul Doherty, said: “St Patrick’s weekend is a chance to soak up the city’s lively atmosphere and this includes the SPAR Craic10k.

“The SPAR Craic10k in the morning always bring a lot of people onto the streets to support the runners and the atmosphere around the city just builds from there.

“Let’s make this St Patrick’s weekend one to remember in Belfast."

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI added: “Over the past 11 years, the SPAR Craic 10k has grown to record numbers, and is a central part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Belfast.

"We are very proud to continue our long-standing partnership in 2026 to an event that celebrates sport, community and culture.



“Our teams will be cheering on the runners throughout the morning, helping to create a brilliant atmosphere, and as the official water sponsor, we’re also proud to play our part in keeping participants hydrated throughout the event. We wish the very best of luck to all involved.”

As in previous years, we expect this race to sell out before the early bird rate ends. Early registration is advised to avoid disappointment. You must be aged 15 years or older on the day, to run this race. Participants younger than 15 are not permitted to take part.

2026 Prices:

Early Bird Price: £25.00 / £220 team of 10 (ends 1 Feb)

Regular Price: £27.00 / £250 team of 10 (Feb 2- March 17)

Booking Fees Apply

You can register online here.