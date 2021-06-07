THE MOTOR MAN: Renault unveils its all-new petrol-electric combo

THE all-new Renault Arkana is now available to pre-order online. Renault has confirmed full pricing and specification details for the latest SUV model that will be available alongside the Captur and Kadjar in the crossover range.



The distinctive Arkana benefits from sleek exterior styling with a dynamic coupé design and some eye-catching details.

The Arkana is available with a comprehensive list of technological wizardry including parking the car hands free, rear-view camera, automatic air conditioning, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, hill start assist, active emergency braking system, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, automatic lights and wipers, front and rear electric windows and electrically adjustable and folding heated door mirrors, to name just a few.



Tinted windows, chrome trim, 3D rear LED lighting and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels all feature on entry-level models, plus body-colour door handles with chrome and black lower door protection.



Inspired by Renault’s experience and expertise in Formula One, the E-Tech Hybrid 145 powertrain combines a strong, efficient 1.6-litre petrol engine, 1.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and two electric motors delivering an economical, responsive and refined option with no compromise, potentially making it the engine of choice in the line-up for most customers. This combination of petrol and electric power delivers 145bhp. Emitting as little as 111g/km of CO2 whilst returning up to 57.6mpg, the E-Tech Hybrid prioritises driving on electric power alone from the moment the vehicle starts.



When the driver requires more power, by depressing the accelerator pedal more aggressively, the petrol engine comes to life with minimal intrusion, delivering enhanced responses in Hybrid mode. Sport mode uses the full power and torque capabilities of the hybrid powertrain for the keenest responses, and when the EV button is deployed the E-Tech hybrid’s advanced powertrain is capable of driving for up to 80 per cent of urban journeys solely with electric power.



The electric power is supplied by a small traction battery which recharges itself with energy that’s recuperated under deceleration and braking, the force of which can be intensified by engaging a dedicated B-Mode for even greater energy recuperation. Also available on all Arkana models is a TCe 140 petrol engine that utilises clever micro-hybrid technology. Offering 140bhp this 1.3-litre engine propels the Arkana from 0-62mph in 9.8 seconds, while offering up to 48.7mpg.



A full suite of airbags is standard fitment, along with Isofix child seat anchors on the outer rear seats and front passenger seat. Prices from £23,500 on the road.





Honda Fireblade ready for the season



THE official Honda Racing team has pulled back the covers to unveil the 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that Glenn Irwin, Ryo Mizuno, and Takumi Takahashi will race this season in the Bennetts British Superbike (BSB) Championship.



To complete the set, Tom Neave has been entered in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship as well. For the 2021 season, the Honda Racing Fireblade goes back to its roots and features the iconic Tri-Colour livery, with the addition of a carbon fibre mudguard, belly pan and rear hugger, all of which if you are a Fireblade fan can be purchased separately through Honda Genuine Parts by road-goers.



Those knowledgeable fans amongst you may have spotted the continuation of long-standing partnerships with Akrapovi and Castrol, as well as Performance Parts, Close Brothers, Nova Racing and Datatool, with a new sponsor onboard for the season: RK Chains. Honda Racing will debut the 2021 livery at the final official BSB test on Tuesday, June 8 at Donington Park, ready for the start of the season at Oulton Park on June 25.



The calendar for the championship, which has proved a fabulous testing ground for many of racing’s greats including Niall Mackenzie, Troy Baylis, Steve Hislop and Shane Byrne, features eleven rounds: Oulton Park on the 25th, 26th and 27th of June; then Knockhill in Scotland from the 9th to 11th July; Brands hatch from 23rd to 25th July; Thruxton from 30th July to 1st August, Cadwell Park 20th to 22nd August, Snetterton 3rd to 5th September; then back to Oulton Park on the 24th to the 26th of September.





A glimpse of the latest Hyundai N



HYUNDAI has announced the pricing and specification of the latest in the N Line portfolio. The i20 N Line combines exterior and interior design elements inspired by Hyundai’s existing high-performance N range.



Exterior design changes include a new front bumper, bespoke alloy wheels, side skirts, privacy glass, a redesigned rear bumper, triangular rear fog lamp and a dual exhaust to complete the sporty look. Interior changes include red accents to the door trims, heating, and ventilation controls, there’s red stitching to the N-branded seats, leather steering wheel and gear lever and a black headlining, all as standard.



All i20 N Line models are powered by a 1.0 turbocharged GDi engine which combines with a 48 Volt Mild Hybrid system to provide close to 120bhp. There is a choice of two transmissions, a six-speed manual, or a seven-speed semi-automatic. Trim features include LED headlamps, rear combination lamps, LED daytime running lights, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system, steering wheel audio and phone controls and Bluetooth Connectivity.



The i20 N line is equipped with six air bags and many smart sense systems as standard, including an automatic emergency call system, lane assist with lane departure warning, driver attention alert to dangers ahead, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision assist warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection as well as automatic headlamps with high beam assist. There is also standard speed sensitive automatic door locking, a tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability management and hill-start assist. The i20 n line is available in nine colours with optional two-tone finish and phantom black roof.

Prices start from £23,395.