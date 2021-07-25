Buaileadh bos: Safety first at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh

SLÁN: Whitemountain Construction provided the staff and materials as an investment in the local community

A team from construction materials business Whitemountain has completed work on new road markings to ease traffic congestion at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh in West Belfast.

The school, located on the Ballymurphy Road, now has new traffic calming road markings within the grounds at drop-off and pick-up times.

The construction firm provided the staff and materials to carry out the improvements gratis, with work being completed in a single afternoon.

Pilib Mistéil, Principal for Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh praised all those involved in "an investment in community".

“Pupil safety is always our number one priority," he said. "Thanks to the support of Whitemountain, we at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh can now welcome parents, children and visitors into a school environment that is safer and more relaxed.”

Aidan Mullan, Managing Director at Whitemountain, said the company was glad to help out a school which takes its name from the Black Mountain where their quarry is based. “When Whitemountain was approached by Pilib to help make their school grounds a safer place for their pupils, we were only too happy to help," he said.

“This was a welcome opportunity for us to give back to the local community.”