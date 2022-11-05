Cllr says cost-of-living crisis driving increased demand for Ligoniel clinic

A NORTH Belfast councillor says he is seeing an increased demand from constituents for support due to to the cost of living crisis.

Sinn Féin Oldpark councillor Ryan Murphy runs a weekly clinic every Monday from 2-5pm at the Ligoniel Family Centre.

“This clinic has been servicing the community of Ligoniel for six years and there has certainly been an increase in requests for support and information lately with the cost of living crisis," he said.

“It’s interesting that many of the new residents attending the clinic are seeking information about how to take practical measures to insulate their homes due to the rising fuel costs. Our offices and clinics across North Belfast have reported the same pattern of increased attendance by people very worried about the winter ahead."

The Sinn Féin man says the growing demand for assistance is stretching the party's resources in the north of the city. "Here in Ligoniel the population is expanding and along with the community sector and local activists we are having to stretch ourselves to help people make ends meet," he said.

“Ligoniel can get the more extremes of the winter weather and fuel costs are hugely concerning for the community. Clearly the lack of a functioning Assembly limits our capacity to deliver support as was the case from the start of the pandemic. I would certainly encourage people to seek information to help ease the worst aspects of the cost of living crisis and our offices and clinics are here to help."

Cllr Murphy says the community is pulling together as cost-of-living pressures intensify.

“There is a great community spirit within North Belfast and that was demonstrated to its best in the last two years, now we face another challenge and must join together to help our neighbours and support those in need.”