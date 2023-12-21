Niall Ó Donnghaile resigns from Seanad on health grounds

SINN FÉIN Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has announced that he is resigning from the Seanad for health reasons.

From Short Strand in East Belfast, Niall served as Lord Mayor of Belfast from 2011-2012. Aged just 25, he was the city's youngest ever Lord Mayor. He was elected to the Seanad in Dublin in 2016.

In a statement released today Senator Ó Donnghaile said he would be resigning from the Seanad upon the advice from his doctor.

Senator Ó Donnghaile said: "Since the summer recess, I have been unable to attend the Seanad on the advice of my doctor. It is unlikely that this situation will change in the short-term.

"Therefore I feel the best decision for myself, my family and the party going forward is to resign from the Seanad and step back from public life.

"It has been a great pleasure over the course of many years to first of all serve the people of the Short Strand as a councillor, the people of Belfast as Mayor and latterly giving a voice to those in the north in the Seanad. But the time is now right for me to step aside from this public role.

"I want to thank those who have supported me over the years and to my family and friends, particularly in the Short Strand, and to my party colleagues for their support during my time in frontline politics."

FIRST CITIZEN: Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile in Belfast City Council chamber where he served as Lord Mayor from 2011-2012

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald praised Niall for his record of service both to Belfast City Council and the Seanad.

"I want to wish Niall Ó Donnghaile the very best for the future as he announces his resignation from the Seanad.

"Niall has served in the Seanad for almost eight years giving voice to northern nationalists in the Oireachtas.

"Niall served diligently during that period, and indeed prior during his time as a member of Belfast City Council and as Ardmhéara Beál Feirste.

"In particular, Niall made a valuable contribution to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I hope that Niall can overcome the health challenges that he has had to deal with over the past number of months, and I wish him and his family the very best for the future."