SINN Féin MLAs Carál Ní Chuilín and Deirdre Hargey spent an evening accompanying staff and volunteers from the People’s Kitchen as they engaged with vulnerable adults sleeping rough in Belfast city centre.

The experience, which involved direct outreach to individuals, has reinforced the party's call for urgent action to address gaps in emergency accommodation and support services.

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey described the evening as “humbling” and praised the work of frontline volunteers.

“It was a humbling experience to join the outreach team on the ground in Belfast,” she said.

“The People’s Kitchen raised serious concerns with us about the lack of available beds for people who find themselves homeless and sleeping on our streets. There is an urgent need to review emergency accommodation and how individuals and support organisations can engage effectively with this system.”

The engagement forms part of a wider series of meetings that has led Sinn Féin to call for a cross-party delegation to meet with homeless support providers, including the Welcome Centre and the Housing Executive, to develop a coordinated response to street homelessness.

Speaking in the Assembly this week, North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín paid tribute to those working with people experiencing homelessness, particularly during winter months.

“I want to pay tribute to the groups and individuals who work tirelessly with some of our most vulnerable citizens who are sleeping on the streets,” she said.

“I have witnessed first-hand the growing number of people with very complex needs who feel they have no option other than to sleep rough, even during severe winter weather.”

She described organisations such as the People’s Kitchen as providing a vital lifeline to those failed by existing systems.

“To say that the People’s Kitchen and other homeless support providers are providing a lifeline is an understatement. I have spoken directly with people sleeping in car parks, under bridges and in shop doorways, all of whom have experienced the lack of access to emergency shelter.”

Sinn Féin is calling for a cross-party delegation to hear directly from service providers about the challenges facing people sleeping rough, while also working collectively on practical solutions.

“This must be about more than listening. We need better service provision and clear short, medium and long-term plans to ensure that no one feels living on the street is their only option," added the North Belfast MLA.