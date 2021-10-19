SOCCER: Cliftonville host Bangor in Co. Antrim Shield quarter-final

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin admits it was a concern to see Levi Ives on crutches after Saturday's win against Larne INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin has called on his players to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Bangor in the County Antrim Shield quarter-final this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm kick-off).

The Seasiders visit Solitude hoping to bring the Reds’ 10-game unbeaten run to an end.

McLaughlin is eager for his starting 11 to maintain their high standards they’ve set so far and hinted they he may bring some youth players into the squad.

“You don’t want to be losing your unbeaten run so early,” he insists.

“We’ve been off to a good run and we want to maintain that, maintain the standards and maintain the work-rate. The quality of our play has been excellent, so we want to maintain that.

“We’ll see what the boys are like but it’s definitely an opportunity to rotate a couple of players. There are good players that haven’t started the game today (against Larne on Saturday) and are itching to get on the pitch. It’s an opportunity for them but it’s also an opportunity to promote a couple of younger players who have been in training with us for the last few weeks.

“They’ve been excellent and they’re the future of the club, so it gives us a chance to blood those young boys and play with a group of players that are playing well at the minute. It’s a chance to rotate a couple of players around.”

🆚 @bangorfc

🏆 County Antrim Shield Quarter-Final

📌 Solitude

🕢 7.45pm

💷 Cash turnstiles (£10/ £6)

💳 Members & Season Tickets NOT valid pic.twitter.com/0MvICSl0K2 — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) October 19, 2021

Levi Ives is unlikely to feature on Tuesday night following an early departure against Larne at the weekend, an injury that has McLaughlin concerned.

“Levi was on crutches going out,” he revealed.

“I’m concerned about that; he’s gone into a tackle which was 50-50 and he was just seeing the ball out of play and there wasn’t much in it. We’ve a wee bit of concern with it because when you see someone leaving the ground with crutches it’s worrying.

“But he’s a hard boy and there’s one thing about him - if his ankle hasn’t fallen off, he’ll be back on the training pitch on Monday night. The next couple of days will be crucial to see what the damage is, but hopefully it’s not too bad but you do be concerned when you see him leaving with crutches.

“We’re glad it wasn’t his metatarsal. We think it’s ligaments and hopefully they’re not too badly damaged, but when Levi goes down and stay’s down - the same with Rory - we knew there was an injury there because they are two hardy boys and they’d die on the pitch for their team and the fans. Hopefully it won’t be too bad.”

Saturday’s victory over Larne made it 10 games without defeat in all competitions and the Reds’ boss praised his side’s tireless effort throughout.

“It was two really good footballing sides” McLaughlin reflected.

“I’m sure it entertaining, it was lively right throughout. Both sides got the ball down and played the right way and fair play to them, both sets of the players were excellent I thought.

“Larne are brilliant on the ball and you know what you get when you play them, so you’ve got to keep your shape really well and I thought we were excellent at that.

“The two full-backs worked tirelessly throughout and the boys in front of them worked tirelessly.

“The centre-backs right throughout the match were excellent, so all in all, it was a good performance and a brilliant result because Larne are one of the title contenders.

“They’ll be up there challenging to win the league at the end of the season so to get a result against them on the back of a good performance and good win to extend our winning run - we’re delighted.”