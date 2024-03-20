Soccer: St Mary’s FC launch their mental health and wellbeing strategy

ST MARY’S Football Club launched their first Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy this week.

Club Chairman, John Joe Walsh said: “As a club with over 25 years in existence, we have always strived to look after our members to the very best of our ability.

“In 2024 we realise that our members have new and increased pressures.

“We accept that as a club in the centre of the community we can and must do more to support the mental health and wellbeing of our members. With this in mind, we now launch this strategy to demonstrate our commitment to mental health and wellbeing and to outline how we will work with others to support our players, coaches and members.”

The strategy demonstrates how the club have, and will continue to work with expert organisations in the community to support the mental health and wellbeing of its members.

In the recent past this has included hosting camp workshops on mental literacy for its younger members, providing training for coaches on mental health awareness and delivering suicide awareness training for older players and coaches.

The club have highlighted the excellent mental health benefits of football and of being a member of a team and club.

“With the busy lives we live in 2024 it seems more important than ever that our young people get a break from the pressures of life,” Walsh added.

“In football and other sports it is clear to see the difference made by having time in the week to enjoy activity that’s not school or work related and to get together with others of your age as part of a team.

“The leaders of this strategy also point to other benefits that are of great relevance to the youth in our community including improved confidence and self-esteem, and an enhanced sense of self-worth.”

Club Safeguarding Officer, Kelly McAtamney said: “We want to make sure our club is a safe place for our young people to both develop as players, to become confident adolescents with a purpose in their lives and later to be healthy and resilient adults.

“We have therefore developed a well structured strategy and action plan that will help us achieve this.

“This will be achieved in partnership with the excellent local organisations we have in the community and we want to credit them for their support as we launch the St Mary’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy.”