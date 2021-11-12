IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Sound of Belfast has never been so welcome as awards season kicks off

ONE of Ireland’s musical institutions looks set to celebrate its second decade in the sun this month in one of the cultural homelands of the island, whilst award season heats up and the Sound Of Belfast Festival is under way in the North.



Other Voices has long served as a sort of cultural flashpoint for Ireland. Since its inception back in the early 2000s in the town of Dingle, its influence and performances have spread all over the world. With cities such as Belfast, London, Berlin, New York and more under their belt and alumni such as Snow Patrol, Hozier, Elbow, Jose Gonzales and more, the festival and its subsequent broadcasts have become one of Ireland’s greatest cultural exports. So when news broke earlier this week about a return to Dingle for the twentieth anniversary, naturally all of our hairs stood on end.

