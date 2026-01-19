A NEW year means an exciting new programme at Áras Uí Chonghaile, The James Connolly Visitor Centre’s Spring Programme, which was officially launched this week by Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, with a great line-up of events rolling out in the coming months.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of the iconic trade union leader James Connolly, Áras Uí Chonghaile has welcomed an array of renowned figures from the worlds of politics, culture, and the arts, and this season’s programme further strengthens Áras Uí Chonghaile’s role as a dynamic space for conversation, reflection, and engagement at the heart of Belfast.

In addition to formally launching the programme, Minister Archibald will also take part as a guest speaker in one of the centre’s headline conversations. She will join Gerry Murphy of ICTU for an in-depth discussion on the Minister’s forthcoming Good Jobs Bill, exploring its aims, its potential impact on workers and employers, and its place within a broader economic vision for the north.

Speaking at the launch, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The exciting line-up of events in the new Spring Programme at Áras Uí Chonghaile provides a wonderful opportunity for audiences to explore fresh ideas, enjoy inspiring performances and get opportunities to connect.

“From lively community gatherings to thought‑provoking talks and discussions, this programme offers something for every curiosity and every age and I very much look forward to taking part as a guest speaker in one of the headline conversations.”

The programme kicks off on 29th January with the Belfast premiere of Daniel Draper’s new documentary film ‘Iron Ladies’ which tells the story of the working-class women who became the backbone of the 1984-85 Miners' Strike. Followed by a talk with Dr Caroline West, exploring the lives of the women of Monto, once Europe’s largest red-light district in Dublin’s north inner city, delving into the impact of class, sexual violence and British colonialism on the women's survival.

Áras Uí Chonghaile Centre Manager, Séanna Walsh, said: “2026 is set to be another ambitious year for the team here in Áras Uí Chonghaile, starting with this incredible mix of events this spring.

"This year also marks the 110th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising, an event which shaped Ireland as we know it. To mark the anniversary, we’re delighted to present ‘The Signatory Series’, a commemorative programme exploring the life and legacy of each of the seven signatories of the proclamation.

"The series invites audiences to engage deeply with the personal stories, political convictions, and enduring influence of the Rising’s leaders. It will run from Friday 20th February until Good Friday, so mark your calendars and join us!”

Check out the programme here.