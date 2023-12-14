St Joseph's Centre for the Deaf offering sign language classes

ST JOSEPH’S Centre for the Deaf is offering courses for adults and community groups for up to six weeks to give a beginner’s introduction in the use of sign language.



The centre are also offering introductory lessons in Irish sign language which will be hosted throughout January to March for those who wish to learn to sign as Gaelige.



Also on offer are intermediate courses for those who wish to brush up on previously learned skills and these will also be taking place throughout January to March.



For those who cannot attend the centre in person, they are also offering online Zoom classes offering a taster in sign language which is running for four weeks from the 20 January to 10 February.



To sign up for any of the courses or to express an interest, please contact Yanahir on 07963697134 or email josephscentreforthedeaf@yahoo.com or alternatively visit their website at www.josephscentreforthedeaf.com