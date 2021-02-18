Partitionist St. Patrick's Festival snub for local arts organisations

LÁ NA FÉILE PÁDRAIG: Artist Andrew Whitson has illustrated a new anthology of short stories by young Irish speakers which will be launched virtually by An Chultúrlann over St Patrick's Day.

THE DIRECTOR of one of Belfast's most prominent arts and cultural hubs has expressed disappointment after being overlooked for what is being billed as the biggest-ever online celebration of St Patrick's Day.



Yesterday, belfastmedia.com revealed that while no state agencies or arms-length bodies in the North were approached to back the six days of festivities, both the Scottish and Welsh governments are official partners. And today also, Belfast City Council confirmed that it had not been invited to participate in the St Patrick's extravaganza.

We're still celebrating St Patrick's Day this year!☘️



I've committed €1.4m towards a vibrant programme which will support 100s of jobs for arts, culture workers & performers



+it will create a spectacular events series for Ireland&Irish people globallyhttps://t.co/Os0Ql4QGP4 pic.twitter.com/86w8QI4hW4 — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) February 16, 2021



Also missing from the festival is the input and participation of some of the North's stellar arts organisations including Ireland's premier Irish-language and arts centre, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich.

Speaking in Irish, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó FiaichDirector, Gráinne Ní Ghílin, said: "We did not get an invitation to take part in the festival. It’s a shame because we would have loved to have organised an event for it.

"St. Patrick’s day is the biggest festival for the Gaels and we Northerners would love to be part of the national festivities, which celebrate various cultures. It is sad that we were forgotten, because that is how it appears."

An Chultúrlann will be staging its own exciting slate of events over 17 March.

"We are celebrating 30 years in existence, as well as International Womens’ Day," said Gráinne. "We are launching a new learning resource for schools about the powerful women in history and we will hear the stories of women who are working in the arts sector. Look out for a brand new display of poetry, dance and photography, with Máire Zepf in its midst.

"With support from Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, we are publishing a unique book full of short stories, written by schoolchildren during the first pandemic last year and illustrated by Andrew Whitson."

On the Patron Saint’s day the Broadway Irish arts hub have a concert with Clann Mhic Corraidh. "It is a wonderful and diverse programme that is available online for people throughout the world," added Gráinne.

The St. Patrick's Festival is principally funded by Dublin City Council, the Department of Tourism and Culture in Dublin, and Fáilte Ireland.

Belfast City Council has confirmed it has had "no correspondence with the festival organisers".

It is also believed that neither Stormont nor the Arts Council were approached for support.

Among the highlights of the St Patrick's Festival which will be broadcast on its own 'TV station' from 12 March are Sounds 'Celebrating the Contemporary and Traditional Music of Ireland' and Living Ireland 'How we Live and Love, Work and Play, Make and Create, Remember and Celebrate'.

The overall theme of the St Patrick's Festival will be 'Dúisigh Éire: Awaken Ireland'. It is unclear if that wake-up call includes the dozing denizens of the Six Counties.

There is one connection with the North, though. Ironically, Tourism Ireland's Director of Policy & Northern Ireland is the agency's representative on the board.

Belfastmedia.com has contacted St Patricks' Festival and is awaiting a response.