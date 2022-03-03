Stewartstown Road murder victim named as Jim Crossley

VICTIM: Police have named the victim of the stabbing as 38-year-old, Jim Crossley

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of a man following the report of a stabbing on Filbert Drive on Tuesday night have named the victim as 38-year-old Jim Crossley.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with his murder and will appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Just before 11.50pm on Tuesday evening, we received a report that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of West Belfast.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, Mr Crossley was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A 31 year old woman has now been charged with murder to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video link on Thursday 3 March. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“I would again appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.