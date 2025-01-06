Suspected handgun pointed at woman during Ormeau Road robbery

A WOMAN had a suspected handgun pointed at her during a robbery in South Belfast at the weekend.

Shortly after 3:10pm on Saturday it was reported that a woman in her 20s was walking and as she began crossing at the junction of Candahar Street and the Ormeau Road, an unknown male snatched her black leather bag from her shoulder. The male off towards Burmah Street,

When the female gave chase and at the junction of Burmah Street and Ava Avenue, it was reported the male pointed a suspected handgun at her before making off in the direction of Parkmore Street.

The woman received a cut to her knee and was left bad shaken following the incident.

The male is described as of thin build and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black zipped up coat and wearing grey, black and white trainers with a baby blue tick on them.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown described the incident as "shocking".

"This incident will cause a lot of concern in the community, and my thoughts are with the woman who endured this awful experience. I hope she is getting the support she needs after such an ordeal," he added.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 740 04/01/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”