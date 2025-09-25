THE IRELAND PODCAST: Daniel O'Donnell, Singer & Philanthropist

Episode 143 features singer and philanthropist Daniel O'Donnell in conversation with Fender Jackson.

Conversation includes: introductions; early years; Margo; the big break; Mick Clerkin and Ritz Records; Sean Reilly; Pirate Radio; advice to other singers; having your heart in what you do; Big Tom; Philomena Begley; Larry Cunningham; Brian Coll; Gene Stuart; Susan McCann; Michael English; Jimmy Buckley; Nathan Carter; Derek Ryan; Claudia Buckley; Cliona Hagan; Olivia Douglas; Prince; dealing with emotions whilst singing; Christmas Day 1915; ballads; his MBE; Daniel’s mother; Derek Hill the painter; the Queen Mother; Strictly Come Dancing; The Grand Ole Opry; Daniel’s love of the Gaelic language; Mrs. Logue; Daniel’s sister Kathleen and her husband John Doogan; Sharon Shannon; Daniel’s choice of five guests to a mystery meal; how Daniel chooses which songs to record; themed albums; Daniel’s favourite three movies; Daniel’s advice to songwriters; Ciaran Mitchel; David Arkins; Daniel in the studio; Daniel’s discography; Daniel’s charity work; Romanian Challenge Appeal; Chat GPT; Taylor Swift; Fr. Ted; Daniel’s musical tastes; Hugo Duncan; Daniel’s love of meeting people; grief and other topics.

This episode is dedicated to Frankie Bosco O’Donnell. May he RIP.

The Viennese Waltz: Produced, arranged and composed by Fender Jackson.

Vocals, Piano, Double Bass, Guitar, Shaker, Toy Glockenspiel (computer), Tuba (computer), Strings (computer): Fender Jackson

Trumpet 1: Michael Dooley

Trumpet 2: Michael Dooley

Trombone: Tom Welsh

