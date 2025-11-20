In this special milestone episode of The Ireland Podcast, Fender sits down with his own children for a heartfelt discussion about interviewing his parents. Together, they explore why capturing family stories matters, how to approach these conversations with sensitivity, and what it means to preserve memories for the next generation.

Fender also offers thoughtful advice for anyone considering interviewing their own loved ones – parents, grandparents, or elders in their community. And for listeners whose family members have already passed, he gently suggests seeking out those who knew them, ensuring their voices and stories are not lost to time.

Below you’ll find links to helpful documents designed to guide you through interviewing your own loved ones, as well as a link to Salthill Media’s Record Your Life Story – a resource for anyone who wants to preserve personal or family histories in a meaningful way.

A touching, reflective episode that celebrates connection, heritage, and the power of conversation.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 200 episodes. We truly appreciate each and every one of you. Please continue to help us grow by sharing the podcast with your family and friends, leaving a positive review, and subscribing on your preferred platform. Your support means the world to us.

Relevant Links

Interview Questions

Family Tree Doc

https://www.salthillmedia.com/liferecordings