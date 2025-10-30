THE IRELAND PODCAST: Alastair Campbell - Good Friday Agreement

The Good Friday Agreement, signed in 1998, brought peace to Northern Ireland after decades of conflict by establishing a power-sharing government and ensuring that any constitutional change would happen only by consent. Alastair Campbell, then Tony Blair’s Director of Communications and Strategy, played a key role in the negotiations, helping to shape the messaging, diplomacy, and relationships that made the agreement possible. He shared his reflections and behind-the-scenes stories with The Ireland Podcast when I visited him at his home in London on Thursday, 25 September 2025.

Conversation includes: Scotty Parker and Burnley F.C.; Tony Blair & Jonathan Powell’s optimism; the moment of realisation that the Northern Ireland problem could actually be solved; David Trimble, John Taylor & Ken Maginnis; The Irish Diaries; Bill Clinton & George Mitchell; Martin McGuinness, John Hume, Mo Mowlem & David Ervine; Bríd Rogers; sleep; Dennis Murray; the alignment with John Hume; Seamus Mallon; the hand of history; feeling the encouragement from the streets; the growing media pack; Alastair’s day-to-day role; John Holmes; social media and today’s political landscape; Bertie Ahern; the main stumbling blocks before the GFA was signed; Blair’s skills of constructive ambiguity; ‘The Chuckle Brothers’ (McGuinness and Paisley); Máirtín Ó Muilleoir; the other side to Paisley; Greenifying vs. Trimblification; Martin Ferris & Gerry Kelly; the legacy bill; London Irish Centre; Orla McBreen; Hilary Benn; Gaza and the Middle East; Nick Matthews, the Garden Girls and other topics.



