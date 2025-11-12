GERRY McAvoy, the renowned bass guitarist from Belfast, has been sitting down for a special series of interviews with The Ireland Podcast, delving deep into the legacy of his long-time bandmate Rory Gallagher. McAvoy, who played alongside Rory from 1971 to 1991, offers a rare, firsthand perspective on the sessions, the tours, and the spirit of one of Ireland’s greatest musicians. Each episode in the series explores a key chapter of Rory’s discography, rich with stories from the road, the studio, and the stage.



Part 1: Rory Gallagher (1971), Deuce (1971), Live in Europe (1972), and Blueprint (1973)

In the first part of the series, Gerry takes listeners back to the beginning, from the self-titled debut Rory Gallagher to Deuce, and the groundbreaking live recordings that became Live in Europe. He recalls the excitement of recording on the road with the Rolling Stones’ mobile studio and the creative leap that led to Blueprint, capturing Rory’s restless innovation and growing international reputation.

The second instalment explores one of the most dynamic phases of Rory’s career. Tattoo marked a bold evolution in sound, while Irish Tour ’74 became an enduring document of Rory’s power as a live performer and his connection to audiences in a turbulent time. Gerry reflects on the spirit of the shows, the filming of Irish Tour ’74, and the energy that carried into Against the Grain.

In part three, Gerry focuses on Calling Card, the album that saw Rory collaborate with producer Roger Glover of Deep Purple. McAvoy discusses the creative chemistry in the studio, the band’s growing maturity, and how Calling Card balanced power and finesse – often cited as one of Rory’s finest works.

The fourth conversation covers Photo-Finish, an album born from reinvention after the San Francisco sessions were scrapped. Gerry shares insights into the band’s new line-up with drummer Ted McKenna, the sessions at Dierks Studios, and the renewed energy of tracks like “Shin Kicker” and “Brute Force and Ignorance". The discussion also touches on modern reflections, including Joe Bonamassa’s tributes to Rory’s influence and enduring legacy.