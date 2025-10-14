THE IRELAND PODCAST: Paul Connolly – from West Belfast to Piers Morgan 'Uncensored'

Episodes 113 and 117 of The Ireland Podcast brings Fender Jackson face-to-face with Paul Connolly, as he charts a remarkable journey from the Glen Road in West Belfast to the forefront of online television. In the first part, Paul reflects on his early years, his time at Queen’s University Belfast, and his leap from West Belfast to London, where he landed roles with the BBC and Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast, working alongside Johnny Vaughan, Dermot O’Leary, and Christine Lampard. His story weaves through Rise on Channel 5, The One Show, a stint “drilling for oil,” Daybreak, and an industry career full of twists, characters, and lessons learned.

In the second part, Paul brings the story up to date from leading creative teams at the BBC in Belfast to his current role as Associate Editor of Piers Morgan Uncensored, which has amassed millions of subscribers and almost a billion total views. The conversation includes encounters with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Clarence House, reflections on leadership and ambition, and insights into producing over 60 episodes of Cash in the Attic, navigating curfews on both sides of the Irish Sea, and finding purpose in the ever-changing world of television.

Art Collage by Arif Mahood. Design by Fender Jackson.