THE IRELAND PODCAST: Liam Ó Cuinneagáin agus Oideas Gael

THIS week's spotlight is being shone on Liam Ó Cuinneagáin and the marvellous work he has been doing in Oideas Gael, an adult learning centre in Gleann Cholm Cille, Donegal dedicated to teaching the Irish language and culture.

I interviewed the former teacher and Oideas Gael founder and he spent a great deal of the conversation talking about the amazing partnership between Fr. McDyer and Liam’s father Willie Ó Cuinneagáin which transformed the area.

In the second part of the interview, we continue the story of how Liam developed Oideas Gael into one of the most successful and widely attended Irish language and cultural centres in the Gaeltacht.

Recorded on Tuesday 29th July 2025, two days after Donegal competed against Kerry in the All-Ireland football final.

Music in the background from Eibhlis Farrell and Ray McManus in rehearsal (for this performance) as well as the sean-nós singing class of Gearóidín Breathnach which were happening in two classrooms concurrently.

I then had a further conversation with Rónán Ó Dochartaigh: Oideas Gael Course Manager which was more about what to expect on an Oideas Gael course. Rónán actually says that two of the places where Irish is most alive on the island is in Belfast and Slaughtneil, Co Derry!