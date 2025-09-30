THE IRELAND PODCAST: Máirtín Ó Muilleoir – Belfast booster and civic leader

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, widely recognised as a tireless booster for Belfast and respected civic leader, has shared his remarkable journey on The Ireland Podcast. In an in-depth conversation Máirtín reflects on his early life, growing up during the war years, learning Irish, and life in West Belfast during the Troubles. From his schooldays to his formative experiences Ó Muilleoir paints a vivid picture of the influences that shaped his worldview.

The discussion traces his path into journalism, beginning as the first journalist at the Andersonstown News, through his pivotal role in acquiring and growing the publications. Along the way, he recalls the Hunger Strikes, the stories of Patrick Crawford, Sheena Campbell, Bernard O’Hagan, and many others whose lives intersected with Belfast’s turbulent history. Listeners are given a window into the political, cultural, and social dynamics of the time, as well as insights into the relationships and figures that defined an era – from Mo Mowlam and David Trimble to Presidents Michael D. Higgins and Mary McAleese, and from Rev. Ian Paisley to Martin McGuinness.

Beyond politics, Ó Muilleoir speaks about his time as Lord Mayor, his encounters with global leaders including Bill Clinton, and his enduring commitment to fostering peace and understanding between communities. The conversation also delves into personal passions and reflections – from Buddhism and Van Morrison’s 'Bright Side of the Road' to his support for the LGBTQ community and his views on the future of Belfast.

It is a portrait not just of a civic leader, but of a man deeply invested in his city’s journey from conflict to hope.