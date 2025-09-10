THE IRELAND PODCAST: Terry Woods: The Pogues and more

Join Terry Woods in this three-part series with Fender Jackson on The Ireland Podcast as he takes us through a remarkable journey from Dublin childhood to Sweeney’s Men, Steeleye Span, The Pogues, and a lifetime in Irish music.

Part 1

The first part of a conversation with Terry Woods takes us from his childhood in Dublin through his early musical journey, including his time with Sweeney’s Men, Steeleye Span, The Woods Band, and more. Terry reflects on school days, first jobs, family influences, and his earliest gigs, alongside anecdotes about Ronnie Drew, The Coffee Kitchen, and the Neptune Rowing Club. He also discusses his first instruments, the folk scene, collaborations with Andy Irvine, Johnny Moynihan, and Billy Connolly, offers stories from recording sessions and band reunions, and touches on his experiences with Polydor, Thin Lizzy, The Rubettes, and other iconic moments in his career.

In this continuation of the conversation Terry dives into his time with The Pogues, reflecting on Shane MacGowan’s songwriting genius, his own musical role in the band, recording sessions, and collaborations with Frank Murray, James Fearnley, Philip Chevron, and The Popes. He shares insights on songwriting credits, the instrument he “should” have played, memorable gigs, albums, and cultural moments, including Streets of Sorrow, Young Ned of the Hill, Féile, and encounters with figures like Bob Dylan and Philip Lynott, alongside broader topics such as alcohol, the Birmingham Six, and band reformations.

The final episode of this three-part series features Terry Woods reflecting on The Pogues’ first split, reunions, and final breakup. Terry shares behind-the-scenes stories of band life, from managers and crew to gigs, pubs, and global audiences, while offering insights on Shane MacGowan’s genius, songwriting, censorship, and the spell of The Pogues. He also reflects on his entire career, memorable experiences, favourite songs, cultural influences, and advice he would give his younger self, touching on literature, music, and life lessons along the way.