THE IRELAND PODCAST: Wayne McCullough – World Boxing Champion

Wayne McCullough, Ireland's first and only Irish male boxer in history to ever win a WBC world title, chats with Fender Jackson from his base in Las Vegas.

Conversation includes: Titles; Albert Foundry Gym; Highfield Estate, Shankill, Belfast; early life; Shankill, Belfast; the normality of the Troubles of Northern Ireland; flags and national anthems; fighting for N Ireland and Ireland; bringing the IRA and the UVF together; carrying the Irish flag for the opening of the 1988 Olympics and the N Ireland flag for the Commonwealth Games in 1990; training under the legendary Eddie Futch; Joe Louis; Henry Armstrong; leaving Belfast; how an 83 year old man trains a young up-and-coming professional; receiving an endorsement letter from Eddie Futch; his professional journey to the WBC title; winning a fight with one hand; getting married three days after a fight, and other topics.

Listen to the episode on Spotify here:

Although this was recorded in June and published on The Ireland Podcast soon after it was uploaded on YouTube 15th September 2025, the day after Ricky Hatton passed away. We would like to dedicate this video in his memory. Ricky Hatton RIP.

