Translink announce late night services for festive season

TRANSLINK have announced the addition of late-night services for the festive season.

The late-night ‘Nightmovers’ services is set to commence on Friday 2nd December and will include buses, coaches and trains.

Commenting on the return of the late-night timetable, Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said: “We are looking forward to re-introducing these additional late-night services. We want to play our part and have forged relationships with key partners to develop this package, to help support the economy at this crucial time of year while giving people a reliable and safe way home.

“We know there has been strong public interest and we are expecting services to be busy as more people get back out to meet friends, family and enjoy all that the cities have to offer. More passengers travelling this Christmas will also clearly demonstrate the need for further development of late-night services and the funding that will be needed to sustain them.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to collectively promote the value of late-night public transport in our drive to create a more connected, sustainable and liveable city for all.”

South Belfast SDLP councillor Gary McKeown has welcomed confirmation from Translink that their late-night ‘Nightmovers’ transport services will be in operation over the festive period.

Councillor McKeown said the bus service would provide much needed transport options for people visiting and socialising in the city over Christmas.

“I’m delighted that Translink have confirmed that their late night ‘Nightmovers’ services will be in operation at weekends over the festive period. This will allow people from right across Belfast and further afield to visit our city to do their Christmas shopping, meet up with friends and family or check out the Christmas Market and other events, with a significant benefit to our economy."

Delighted to get confirmation from Translink that 'Nightmover' late night buses will operate at weekends in Belfast over the festive period.



Belfast SDLP is pushing for it to be year-round to get people home safe and support the night-time economy, but it needs real investment. pic.twitter.com/EskNrhpXGk — Cllr Gary McKeown (@garymckeown) November 16, 2022

Metro Night Movers

There will be two departures at midnight and 1am on the following December dates:

2nd / 3rd (Fri/Sat)

9th / 10th (Fri/Sat)

16th / 17th (Fri/Sat)

22nd / 23rd (Thurs/Fri)

In addition, there will be pick-up point to facilitate the Cathedral Quarter:

Antrim Road, Doagh Road, Shore Road – 901

Upper Newtownards Road and Holywood Road - 902

Cregagh Road and Castlereagh Road - 903

Ormeau Road, Saintfield Road, Newton Park and Cairnshill - 904

Malone Road and Lisburn Road - 905

Falls Road, Andersonstown Road, Stewartstown Road, Glen Road - 906

Shankill Road, Ballygomartin Road, Crumlin Road, Oldpark Road – 907

Goldline/Urby Nightmovers

For Goldline or Urby users, there will be midnight departures in December on the following dates:

2nd/3rd (Fri/Sat)

9th/10th (Fri/Sat)

16th/17th (Fri/Sat)

22nd/23rd (Thurs/Fri)

The Ulsterbus services will be:

Derry (Goldliner) @ 0:15 & 1:15am - 212

Downpatrick covering Carryduff set down only (Goldliner) @ 0:15 - 215

Newcastle via Ballynahinch covering Carryduff set down only (Goldliner) @ Midnight - 237

Newry via Banbridge (Goldliner) @ Midnight - 238

Ballyclare (Urby) @ Midnight - 253

Dungannon (Goldliner) @ Midnight - 261

Crumlin (Urby) @ 23:15 & 0:30am - 106

Templepatrick/Airport (Urby) 0:15am - 300

Bangor to Newtownards Connection for Rail @ 11:20pm & 0:20am – 6

NI Railways Nightmovers

There will be Friday & Saturday night services only, from Friday 2nd December until Friday 23rd December:

Ex Belfast (Gt Victoria Street) to Coleraine @ 0:10am

Ex Belfast (Lanyon Place) to Portadown @ 0:15am (0:25am ex Gt Victoria Street)

Ex Belfast (Gt Victoria Street) to Larne Harbour @ 0:15am

Ex Belfast (Gt Victoria Street) to Bangor @ 0:32am

Ex Derry~ there will be an additional late train to Coleraine time at 11:32pm

In addition, the 10:40pm timetabled service from Belfast (Gt Victoria Street) to Coleraine will extend through to Derry

Full details of Translinks festive travel package and Christmas timetable arrangements visit their website www.translink.co.uk/nightmovers.