METRO and Glider bus services across Belfast are facing disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions.
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning which will stay in place until tomorrow morning.
Translink have advised that Antrim Road services are subject to delays of up to 60 minutes.
Updates and changes to services are as follows:
- 10B omitting Hannahstown Hill
- 10C just omitting 1st stop behind garage on Bellsteele Rd
- 10D operating to Mount Eagles omitting Lagmore View
- G1 & G2 (Glider) operating as normal
- 11A/B/C/D operating as normal
- 11E & 11F services omitting Ligoniel turning at Bilston
- 11G omitting Glenbank Cnr/Upper Crumlin /Rd operating via Ballysillan Rd to Carrs Glen
- 12A & 12B services operating as normal
- 13 & 14 Express via Ballyhenry Rd, Manse Rd and Doagh Rd omitting Ballyduff, Carnmoney Rd, & Prince Charles Way
- 1A Ballyclare Rd, Manse Rd, Doagh Road then normal to depot
- 1C omitting Ballyduff and New Mossley, via Manse Rd & Ballyclare Rd
- 1D operating to/from Manse Rd roundabout
- 1E operating as normal
- 1G omitting New Mossley
- 1F to/from Sandyknowes only
- 2A & 2B services to Fairview but 2a via Manse Rd omitting Carnmoney Rd
- 2C/D/E operating as normal
- 2F to omit Rathfern
- 2H to omit Rathfern turning at Cloughfern
- 3 services to omit Connsbrook and Garnerville
- 4A & 4B operating as normal
- 4C & 4D services omitting Tullycarnet
- 4E operating as normal
- 5A to terminate at lower square
- 6C & 6D services omit Belvoir and Beechhill Rd & Purdysburn Rd
- 7 Services along Saintfield Rd to terminate at Beechhill Rd roundabout