Transport disruption across Belfast due to weather conditions

ON FOOT: Snow at the Glen Colin bus stop on the Glen Road

METRO and Glider bus services across Belfast are facing disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning which will stay in place until tomorrow morning.

Translink have advised that Antrim Road services are subject to delays of up to 60 minutes.

Updates and changes to services are as follows: