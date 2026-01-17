A NEW drug and alcohol support drop-in in the Upper Springfield is hosting a free community open day next week.

Tús Úr – Fresh Beginnings drop-in was launched in November by Upper Springfield Development Trust in direct response to feedback from service users, community members and clients.

The open day will take place on Monday, January 19 from 10am-4pm in Black Mountain Shared Space building.

Lauren McCann from the group said: "The free community open day is designed to promote health, wellbeing, and recovery.

"The event will showcase the wide range of supports available through Tús Úr, an addiction service supporting individuals affected by drug and alcohol addiction, as well as the wider family unit.

"The day will feature free wellbeing activities including a bootcamp with Thrive Gym, art therapy, and yoga with Hot Yoga West, alongside complimentary therapies, facials and eyebrow appointments by Tilly Lash.

"A resource fair will also be in place, bringing together over 15 organisations including local counselling, health, welfare advice, sure start, BHSCT and community organisations.

"The event aims to raise awareness of the service and ensure people know where support is available—whether for themselves or someone they care about.

"All activities are free, and the event is open to the community. We would encourage everyone to come along."