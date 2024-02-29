Arrests in north of the city following searches linked to West Belfast UDA

TWO men have been arrested following a number of searches in North Belfast on Thursday morning.

The searches were conducted at three properties as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

Quantities of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs were seized, alongside cash and mobile phones. The items were taken away for further forensic examination.

Two men aged 30 and 39-years-old were arrested for various offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. They remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing following today’s arrest and seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

You can also report to police online, via www.psni.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.