Belfast band set to rock for Ukraine

ROCK FOR UKRIANE: Local rock band, 'We Are Ghosts' will take to the stage on 7 May to raise funds for Ukraine

BELFAST rock band We Are Ghosts is hosting an event to raise funds for the the Disasters Emergencies Committee’s (DEC) Ukrainian Refugee appeal.

The rock concert will take place Saturday, May 7 at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter with tickets priced at £7 and are available through Eventbrite.

The band is fronted by Rachael Stewart and features the talented D Downey on lead guitar, with Scott Silver, James and Michael Cox completing the rhythm section.

Speaking ahead of the event, Scott said: “We aim to put on a high-energy show, packed with classic rock hits, along with some modern favourites. This will be our third show at ‘Oh Yeah’ and will definitely be our best."

Michael added: “If we can provide a great night of rock music, entertain everybody and raise funds for this much needed cause, it will be a massive success."

The band are grateful to the Oh Yeah Centre for supporting this event at cost. All proceeds will go directly to DEC which represents 15 charities leading the aid programme.