WATCH: Early morning North Belfast burglaries – police make three arrests

SUSPECTS: CCTV footage captured three men breaking into K.A.R Auto Repairs in Salisbury Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday morning

POLICE investigating a series of suspected linked burglaries and criminal damage incidents in North Belfast area have made three arrests.

Three incidents were reported to police in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Shortly after 4.25am, three men were detected trying to cut the padlock off a garden gate in the Henderson Avenue area. They were disturbed and made off on foot in the direction of Old Cave Hill Road.

At 4.45am three males, armed with a portable grinder cut the padlock on the gate and entered the car park of K.A.R Auto Repairs in the Salisbury Avenue. CCTV footage captured three males cutting the lock of a gate in the yard to gain entry.

They then cut the padlock off a motorbike and also caused damage to other cars in the area.

Just before 5.20am, it was then reported to police that three males, armed with an angle grinder, were detected in the Evelyn Gardens area trying to steal two scooters.

They then headed off on foot in the direction of Cavehill Road and shortly before 5.45am, another burglary was reported to police in the Castleton Gardens area.

Three males attempted to enter a property in the area, but made off towards Jubilee Avenue when they were disturbed by an occupant of the property.

Three suspects were arrested by police a short time later within the Antrim Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "They have been arrested on a number of offences, including burglary, the attempted theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft and criminal damage and remain in police custody.

"Police are also investigating a link to the theft of a bike from the Cavehill Road area which was recovered close by and has since been returned to its owner.

"Our enquiries are continuing into these thefts and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or any suspicious vehicles travelling in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 156 of 15/03/22."

