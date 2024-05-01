'We never gave up': Springhill inquest concludes hours before Legacy Act deadline

FIGHT FOR JUSTICE: The Springhill/Westrock families arrive at court on Tuesday

RELATIVES of five people killed in the Springhill/Westrock massacre have hailed an 'historic day' after their inquest was concluded just hours before the Legacy Act deadline.

Three children, Margaret Gargan (13), David McCafferty (15) and John Dougal (16), priest Father Noel Fitzpatrick and father-of-six Patrick Butler (37), were shot dead in the Springhill estate in West Belfast on July 9 1972.

Final submissions in the inquest concluded on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the British government's controversial Legacy Act became law, effectively banning future inquests into Troubles-related killings. Coroner Mr Justice Scoffield held a special sitting on Saturday as part of the drive to finish the evidence in time.

The inquests into the deaths of other victims which were going through the system did not conclude before the May 1 guillotine.

On Tuesday, family members of those who were killed in Springhill/Westrock 52 years ago rose to their feet and clapped as the coroner formally ended the evidence hearings in Belfast Coroner's Court after lawyers completed their final submissions.

The Coroner expressed his sympathy and condolences to the family of the victims.

"I know they were valued family members that are dearly missed," he said. "Throughout this inquest family members have conducted themselves with dignity despite what has been harrowing descriptions of how your loved ones died in July 1972."

Natasha Butler, granddaughter of Patrick Butler, said it was a "huge relief" to get the inquest evidence over the line.

"This was a day we never ever thought would have been possible back in 2014," she said.

Springhill/Westrock Inquest closing subs:

‘There was no suggestion that Mr Butler was a member of an unlawful association. He was a family man. He was a community man. He went out that night to help the injured.’ - Seamus McIlroy BL, counsel for the family of Patrick Butler pic.twitter.com/ziT24ZN2G5 — Ó Muirigh Solicitors (@OMuirighSols) April 29, 2024

"It's been cruel and very traumatising waiting to find out the circumstances of how our loved ones died.

"A huge relief has now been lifted and it is now in the coroner's hands. Almost 52 years to reach this point, we never gave up.

"My thoughts today are also with every legacy family impacted by the cruel and inhumane Legacy Bill. We stand with you."

The coroner said he would be in a position to deliver his findings at some point this year, but not before September.