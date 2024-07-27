Westies Mindsweep to headline QUB Students Union

A WEST Belfast rock band is preparing for their biggest show ever.

Mindsweep, formed in 2021, consists of Aaron Cathcart, Tomás Rogan, Brendy Healy, Aodhan Laverty and Pete Doran.

Since their formation, the band has released their first single and music video for 'Red Flag Red' and performed multiple gigs in Belfast and Dublin.

But another milestone in their rapid rise will be passed on Saturday August 24 when they headline their biggest show to date at QUB Student's Union.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Tomás said the band was born during the Covid pandemic.

"When we were allowed to meet up again, we got together and it started from there," he said. "Our next single, 'Sláinte' is out on August 16 and was written by our old singer about two friends he lost.

"The next single is called ‘See No Evil’ which is about Palestine and people turning a blind eye to what is happening there.

"We are just focusing on releasing a single at a time and keeping up with the gigging. It is a really exciting time for us all."