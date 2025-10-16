Woman assaulted in Botanic hate crime

POLICE are treating an assault on a woman in South Belfast on Wednesday night as a hate crime.

Around 9.30pm, the woman, who is aged in her 20s was assaulted on Botanic Avenue. She attended hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.



A racial remark was also made during this assault which police are treating as a hate crime.

PSNI Inspector Walker said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a young woman which has resulted in injury. We condemn this behaviour strongly and understand the concern this will have in the community.

“The area was fairly busy at the time and we'd ask anyone who witnessed this assault or who observed a man, matching the description of her alleged attacker, to get in touch.

"He is described as being aged between 30 and 40, of slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and at an early stage. We’d ask that anyone with information call us on 101 quoting the reference number 1746 15/10/25 – or ring 999 in an emergency.”

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey described the incident as ‘abhorrent’ and appealed for information.

“This was a disgusting and abhorrent racist attack and my thoughts are with the young woman involved," she said. “Thankfully, the woman has since been discharged from hospital, but she will no doubt be extremely shaken and fearful."

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown said: “This was a disgusting attack that left a young woman requiring hospital treatment after what must have been a harrowing ordeal. Many people across our city will be thinking of her today and hoping she receives the support she needs.

“It is deeply disturbing that police have confirmed a racial element to this incident. South Belfast is home to a diverse community of people who live, work, and study here and contribute to our society. They have the right to be safe and feel safe."

Information can also be provided using the online non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.