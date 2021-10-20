Woodvale, Falls and Waterworks parks among those to receive Green Flag awards

GREEN FLAG AWARD: Falls Park has been recognised once again

A NUMBER of parks and open spaces in Belfast have been awarded a coveted Green Flag Award for 2021.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the environmental charity that runs the international awards locally have published a list of old favourites and new entrants, reflecting the many types of open spaces that are used and cherished by local communities.

The Green Flag Award is an internationally recognised certification for environmental quality management for parks and open spaces and is increasingly sought after, with a 27-fold increase in participants since the local programme opened in 2008.

In West Belfast Dunville Park, Falls Park and Half Moon Lake received an award.

In North Belfast Cavehill Country Park, Grove Park, Waterworks Park, Woodvale Park as well as Lilian Bland Park, Newtownabbey Way, V36 Valley and Sentry Hill were all recognised.

Waterworks Park in North Belfast

In South Belfast Barnett Demesne, Botanic Gardens, Musgrave Park, Ormeau Park, Sir Thomas, Lagan Meadows and Lady Dixon Park were also awarded a Green Flag Award.

In East Belfast Belmont Park, Connswater Community Greenway, Knocknagoney Park and Tullycarnet Park were also recognised.

Special Green Flag Heritage Awards were awarded to Sentry Hill Historic House and Visitor Centre in Newtownabbey, Queen's University Belfast and Botanic Gardens. These sites are making the most of unique heritage features, which enhance the experience of visitors to their sites.

Botanic Gardens

Rachel Vaughan, who manages the Green Flag Awards programme, said she hoped people would use the awards as an incentive to visit some new places in one of the nicest seasons of the year.

“We all love a walk through the autumn leaves and it’s uplifting to discover a new spot to enjoy," she explained.

"When you visit a Green Flag park or open space you can be reassured that the location is being managed to a really high standard as they’ve been through a rigorous judging process that assesses sites across a range of issues including their horticultural standards, cleanliness, biodiversity and safety. And at time when many people’s finances are under pressure, it’s important to highlight the fact that all Green Flag spaces are free to everyone.”