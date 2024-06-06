As votes pour in Workforce throws its support behind Best of the West

SUPPORT: The Workforce team supporting this month's Best of the West

VOTES are pouring in for the 2024 Best of the West with just over two weeks until the winners are revealed.

Once again, the community has rallied behind the event and Workforce is the latest to throw its weight behind the annual awards evening, which highlights all that is good about West Belfast.

Established in 1978, Workforce is one of the North’s longest established and largest non-statutory training providers and has a track record of meeting the economic and social needs of some of the most disadvantaged and marginalised young people in the community.

Workforce Training Services offer a number of pathways for school-leavers, those seeking an apprenticeship or adults currently not in employment, while giving employers the opportunity to cost effectively add to their workforce while up-skilling a young person who is in training.

Apprenticeships, vocational qualifications and lifelong learning is central to Workforce in order for those enrolled to leave with skills.

Workforce is a vibrant, inspiring and creative environment for young people to learn, achieve their goals and overcome the barriers they face to their personal development and career mobility.

At Workforce, learners are paramount and receive support throughout the duration of their learning. Everything needed to achieve a qualification is supplied as its curriculum is learner-centred and continuously evolving with each subject taught through interactive classroom sessions, relevant site visits, information events delivered by industry leaders and cross-vocational team projects.

A strong network of employers also ensures that your qualifications are relevant to the world of work and intrinsically motivating.

Throughout your learning you will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of health and wellbeing activities, charity fundraisers and student residentials, as they believe it is important you enjoy your time as a Workforce learner, make friends and have fun.

Those leaving school this year are invited to attend Workforce’s Open Day this Thursday (June 6) anytime between 9.30am and 4.30pm. https://www.workforceonline.org/learner-registration-form

Workforce has a wide range of training courses on offer that are open to school leavers aged 16 and 17 which includes, Catering and Hospitality, Hairdressing, Barbering, Business Support Services, Childcare, Joinery, Motor Mechanics, Painting & Decorating, Vehicle Parts and Customer Services qualifications.

Workforce General Manager Paul Boyle is looking forward to the Open Day.

“These are very exciting times for Workforce and I would encourage young people leaving school to come along to the Open Day and register,” he said.

“The Open Day will give them the opportunity to meet our staff, see our facilities and find out about the high quality training Workforce has on offer.

“Things are constantly changing at Workforce to ensure our provision meets the needs of learners. Recently we have added Painting and Decorating to our portfolio of Vocational Qualifications on offer and along with our other range of courses gives young people plenty of choice for the next step in their career. We look forward to the future with positivity and look forward to welcoming all our new students to our training centre come September.”

In addition to its main training campus at Springfield Road, Workforce also has training centres on the Falls Road, Antrim Road and Hannahstown and can be contacted here

You can cast your vote for Best of the West via the newspaper or online at https://belfastmedia.com/events/best-of-the-west-2024.

The winners will then be announced at a mammoth community celebration planned for the Balmoral Hotel on Friday, June 21.