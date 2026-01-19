BUSINESSES along Grosvenor Road and Durham Street are to benefit from a £200,000 grant.

The funding has been secured through the Belfast City Council and Department for Communities Business Revitalisation Grant.

Representing a significant investment in the Falls area it will go towards supporting local traders, protecting jobs, boosting community confidence and contributing to the long-term regeneration of the area.

The grant will enable businesses to invest in their premises, improve services and strengthen their role at the heart of the local community.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Tina Black welcomed the announcement, praising the impact the funding will have on traders and residents alike.

“This is extremely positive news for businesses on Grosvenor Road and Durham Street and for the wider West Belfast community," she said.

“This investment recognises the resilience and commitment of our local traders and will help them to grow, create jobs and continue serving their communities. Supporting our small businesses is vital for building confidence, sustaining livelihoods and ensuring long-term regeneration across West Belfast.”

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan also welcomed the funding, describing it as a key step in the ongoing revitalisation of the area.

“This is a fantastic investment for Grosvenor Road and the surrounding area,” he said.

“It reflects the sustained work that has been taking place in partnership with the Department for Communities and Belfast City Council to revitalise local commercial areas.

"By supporting traders to invest in their businesses, we are strengthening the local economy, protecting jobs and ensuring these streets continue to serve as vibrant hubs for the community long into the future.”