FOR the second consecutive year, the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation is sponsoring a special recognition award — the Mary Ann McCracken Leadership Award — at the prestigious annual Blackboard Awards.

Mary Ann McCracken is one of the most influential figures in Belfast’s history. A natural leader from a young age, she dedicated her life to championing those disadvantaged by poverty. Her passion and leadership saw her spearhead the education programme at the Poor House, now Clifton House, with a particular focus on women and children. She took a keen interest in the progress of pupils and was ever watchful in identifying future leaders and teachers from within the classroom.

The Mary Ann McCracken Foundation was established in 2021 by the Belfast Charitable Society to celebrate and recognise Mary Ann’s life and legacy. Through its work the Foundation seeks to raise awareness of her achievements and to support initiatives that would have been close to her heart if she were alive today, including tackling educational disadvantage.

Norma Sinte, Chair of the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation, explained: “The Mary Ann McCracken Foundation is delighted to support, for the second time, this special award category, which recognises Principals, Teachers, Classroom Assistants, and Support Staff who are making a real difference through leadership in north Belfast primary and secondary schools.

"These awards are extremely fitting and reflective of the legacy Mary Ann leaves behind.”

Last year, the inaugural joint winners of this award were Mary Montgomery, Principal of Belfast Boys’ Model School, and Paul McBride, then Principal of St Malachy’s College, in recognition of their relentless dedication to supporting young people in North Belfast.

Both educators were acknowledged for their tireless commitment to caring for the whole child, as Mary Ann herself would have done, ensuring that pupils are supported not only academically but also through health initiatives and encouragement to pursue interests, sports and hobbies.

Norma added: “Mary Ann McCracken is one of Belfast’s most important citizens, and we are delighted that her name and legacy within the field of education will continue to live on through these special awards.

"While there can only be one winner, every individual who goes above and beyond to ensure that a child is not further disadvantaged in the classroom deserves recognition.

"We wish all nominees the very best of luck.”

The 2026 Blackboard Awards will take place at the Europa Hotel on Friday, January 30.