Eight ways to save money on fuel as prices continue to rise

AS the cost of fuel continues to reach record highs, families across the country are feeling the pinch at the pumps. However, there are ways to reduce your fuel consumption and offset the rise in fuel costs.



The concept of hypermiling maximises fuel efficiency and leads to more energy-efficient driving which is good for the environment and good for your wallet.

To reduce your fuel consumption and save money, follow these eight easy steps.

1) Maintain your vehicle

Conducting regular maintenance and servicing of your vehicle improves its efficiency and reduces your fuel consumption.



It is of high importance to make sure your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure as set out in your owner’s manual. Underinflated and overinflated tyres can have an adverse effect on your fuel economy.



Your tyre pressure will also depend on the load you are carrying. For example, if you are carrying four passengers and luggage then you will need to have your tyres inflated to the maximum recommended pressure for your vehicle.

2) Go easy on the accelerator and use the highest gear

Excessive speed is one of the main factors in wasting fuel. It is important to have a light right foot and ensure that all acceleration is gentle in order to save on fuel consumption.



It is also important that you use the highest gear possible while sticking within the speed limit. When driving in an urban area, try to change through the gears as quickly as possible while keeping your revs at around 2000rpm.



Generally speaking, there is no one driving speed which is optimum for fuel economy.



While previously it was often said that 56mph was the optimum speed. This was due to the old fuel consumption test being run at three speeds: urban, 56mph and 75mph – and 56mph was always, unsurprisingly, the most efficient of these. Typically, cars are most efficient at 45-50mph.

3) Anticipate the road ahead

Slowing down and having to accelerate again naturally uses more fuel.



To reduce your fuel consumption, drive as smoothly as possible, gently using the steering, accelerator and brakes.



It is important to remain in gear when slowing down as the fuel cut-off switch in a fuel injection engine is then activated, meaning virtually no fuel is used while braking.



If you look well ahead, you will be able to anticipate what is going to happen such as seeing the traffic lights change to red which will allow you to slow down instead of coming to a complete stop.



Accelerating up hills also increases the fuel you use. When you spot a hill, accelerate a little before you reach it, then ease off while you drive up. The extra momentum should be enough to minimise additional fuel consumption.

4) Only use cruise control on the motorway

Cruise control only aids fuel economy when driving on a consistently flat surface.



One of the keys to saving fuel is driving at a constant speed, cruise control can do this effectively on flat surfaces, making your driving as fuel efficient as possible by negating unnecessary acceleration.



However, cruise control is slower to react to gradient changes which means as you approach the brow of a hill, at which point you would normally take your foot off the accelerator, cruise control will continue to keep the power on which will lead to higher fuel consumption.

5) Clear your roof and close your windows

Roof bars and roof boxes create wind resistance which leads to your car using more fuel through the ‘drag effect’.



Even those flags some people attach to their cars to support their favourite GAA team reduce your miles per gallon!



A similar effect is caused by driving with an open window.

6) Turn off the AC and heat

Your air conditioning and heat uses engine power which increases fuel consumption.



Try to dress for the weather and if you are cold, consider driving with a hat on.

7) Reduce short trips

Short trips burn more fuel as your engine needs to heat up. Consider making one round trip rather an a number of short trips as a warm engine operates more efficiently than a cold start even though they may be the same number of miles.

8) Empty your boot

The lighter the load, the less fuel you will use. Remove those unnecessary items such as golf clubs, prams and bags unless you need them for your journey.