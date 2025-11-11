VISITORS to Cave Hill Country Park will soon benefit from a safer, more accessible route thanks to an £81,000 investment in new pedestrian paths, secured by SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte.

The project will see the creation of a dedicated walking path at the Adventure Playgroundentrance, meaning walkers will no longer have to share the road with vehicles. That's especially good news for families with children.

A second new woodland trail will also be constructed, offering walkers better access to parts of the lower site. This will swing below the playground area and connect to the road which exits from the site on to the Antrim Road.

A delighted Councillor Whyte said: “For years anyone walking up to the Adventure Playground or Cave Hill at the entrance past Park Lodge had to share the road with cars and step on and off the verge as vehicles approach. The lack of a path was both unpleasant and a safety concern.

"Having listened to walkers, I worked with Council Officials to make this new path a reality.

"It will make a real difference for everyone who visits — providing a safe, dedicated footpath so pedestrians no longer have to walk on the road alongside cars.

“The second new woodland trail will also improve access for walkers to an area of the park which, while close to the entrance, has been largely inaccessible. I’m committed to improving access to all of our parks and open spaces so that everyone, regardless of age or ability, can enjoy them safely.

"This £81,000 project is a great example of how small but smart investments can make a big impact on how people experience our city’s natural assets.”