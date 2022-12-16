Green giants deliver garden boxes to North Belfast residents

GREEN FINGERS: Ashton Community Trust and Groundwork NI are encouraging local people to get into gardening and growing ahead of spring

ASHTON Community Trust have distributed over 300 'Garden in a Box' kits to the local community in North Belfast.

The project, in partnership with Groundwork NI, offers people the chance to grow some food at home, learn a bit about horticulture while also bringing a splash of colour to their homes at this time of year.

A volunteering day was organised to clear Ashton’s garden site at the McSweeney Centre of dead vegetation and transform it into a larger planting area.

The purpose in clearing this site was to create a core hub and accessible garden resource for the wider community.

This hub will eventually become equipped with all the relevant tools and materials needed. The intention is to help stimulate and support wider planting and growing projects within the area which will include the growing of food for local consumption.

The boxes include three spring bulb collection, including tulips, crocus and daffodil, seed backs, hanging baskets, compost and much more.