Exciting plans for Ardoyne community hub on interface

PLANS: Thomas Turley, Director of AYE, at the site on the Crumlin Road for the new community hub

A NORTH Belfast youth organisation has unveiled plans for a new community hub on the Crumlin Road.

Ardoyne Youth Enterprise (AYE), who are currently based in Flax Street in Ardoyne, manage youth, community development and good relations initiatives in that part of North Belfast. Plans have now been unveiled for the new facility on the Crumlin Road, close to Ardoyne shops.

Working together with Belfast City Council and Ardoyne Youth Enterpise Centre, Farren Architects have created a space that would meet the needs of local young people.

The final design incorporates input from all stakeholders and provides facilities for recreation, learning, and socialising.

An artist's impression of the new AYE Community Hub

Key features include flexible youth space, contact centre, counselling rooms, offices, boardroom, hot-desking, a roof terrace and an external courtyard. The centre will provide a modern, inviting and functional environment where local youths can spend time in a safe, supportive atmosphere.

Thomas Turley, Director of AYE, says there is a lot of excitement about the project and the benefits of the community hub for local people.

"This new community hub will help develop the capacity for the organisation and help us reach out and develop on our work across North Belfast," he explained. "Its location on the Crumlin Road at the interface will allow us to build on our cross-community work and allow all communities to access the building.

"Additional space will allow us to engage with more young people and deliver more programmes for them.

"There will also be a creative learning centre included, which will allow us to target more young people we can’t reach now and office space to rent out."

Funding for the project remains a challenge for AYE but Thomas is hopeful that the shortfall can be secured.

"We have received funding so far from Belfast City Council's Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund and Urban Villages," he explained. "We have a shortfall of funding at the minute but we are hopeful of securing what we need.

"The quicker we do that, the quicker we get construction started and the building we desire and that the community most desperately need.

"We would love to be in it as soon as we can but it is something to be excited about for the future."