Ballymurphy Easter commemoration taking place on Good Friday

The Greater Ballymurphy Easter Commemoration is set to take place on Good Friday this year

THE Greater Ballymurphy Easter Commemoration is set to take place on Good Friday.

The commemoration has been brought forward in the Easter calendar this year.

“Historically, the local commemoration has taken place on Easter Tuesday. However, after updating patriot dead families, the event has now been moved to Good Friday as part of the Greater Ballymurphy’s Easter Commemorations,” said Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly.

The Easter Commemoration will be assembling at 6pm at the Ballymurphy Memorial Garden.