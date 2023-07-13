Belle’s Cup returns to Grosvenor Community Centre on Saturday

IN MEMORY: Belle Black who passed away in 2017

THE return of the annual Belle’s Cup will take place on Saturday (July 15) at Grosvenor Community Centre.

The day of family fun activities, a gardening programme, sports, music, food, entertainment, love and laughter will take place from 10am to 1pm.

The Belle's Cup is named after Belle Black, who was a leading light in community development and cultural inclusion who volunteered tirelessly at Grosvenor Community Centre until her death in 2017.

Belle helped to create a centre which is a hub for all things community improvement and a safe space for different cultural backgrounds to come together.

As such the centre will once again bring people together to celebrate the beauty of our culturally diverse Belfast and to celebrate the vibrant sporting, cultural and community landscape.

The event includes Belle’s Junior Football Tournament, led by Immaculata Junior Football Club, an action-packed morning of sporting skills.

The Plough Men will be offering a gorgeous gardening show at Grosvenor Community Garden. Family fun activities will be on offer throughout the building and grounds.

As always Grosvenor Community Centre wish to thank all partners including the Philippine Sports Club and McNeill School of Irish Dancing for making this wonderful annual event happen.