Bluebells blooming as Féile na gCloigíni Gorma returns over next eight days

UNDER bright blue skies, the eighth annual Féile na gCloigíni Gorma was launched today amid music and poetry.

Beneath the bluebell laden slopes of the hills above the Springfield Road – of which the festival is named ­– Belfast’s Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly congratulated organisers on their full programme of events and wished them well over the next eight days of festivities.



Founded in 2017 as a response to austerity and increased poverty, the festival’s aim is to reconnect people with the beautiful environment around them at the foot of the Black Mountain. There will be events this week for families and people of all ages who have an interest in the environment, Irish language, sports, mental health, history, exercise, art, music, politics, discussions, films and drama.

This year the festival will also honour pioneering community champion Seán Mac Goill who passed away last month and whose name adorns the setting where Féile na gCloigíni Gorma was launched, Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill on the Whiterock Road.

Eoghan Ó Garmaile from Féile na gCloigíni Gorma festival committee said it was fitting that the festival was launched on such a beautiful day, as it is named after the sea of bluebells overlooking proceedings on the Hatchet Field.

“We use this symbol of the blooming bluebells to remind people of the joys of life, the natural environment and our historical and spiritual connections to our environment and the community.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly and Eoghan Ó Garmaile from Féile na gCloigíni Gorma at the launch

“Having been founded by Upper Springfield community organisers in 2017 during a harsh period of severe austerity and ever-increasing poverty and a worsening mental health crisis, this unique community festival is growing every year under the watch words of community, solidarity and wellbeing.”

Eoghan said that the Féile committee and volunteers are following in the footsteps of those who organised the first local festivals in the 1970s.

“This year Féile na gCloigíni Gorma also commemorates one of those community giants Seán Mac Goill who sadly passed away recently. A pioneering Gael and community leader he was essential to many regeneration and grassroots projects in the area involving co-operatives, Irish language revival and more. We’ll never see his likes again.”

A beautiful lament on the low whistle by Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh entitled The Hatchet Field, seemed to leave the instrument on the light breeze and carry up the slopes of the Black Mountain before returning to officially open the Féile.

The Féile committee with Lord Mayor Murphy and Minister Reilly

With events taking place in several local venues over the course of the next eight days organisers are hoping for the good weather. Tús maith leath na hoibre.

Check out this week's during events Féile na gCloigíni Gorma https://www.glornamona.com/festivals/2024-bluebell-festival-programme-is-now-available/?lang=en