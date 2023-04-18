Boxing: Cacace to defend IBO title against Poland's Wrzesinski on Lopez-Conlan undercard

THE Lopez-Conlan undercard for May 27 at the SSE Arena is beginning to take shape with the confirmation that Anthony Cacace will defend his IBO super-featherweight title against Poland's Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2).

'The Apache' will fight back in his home city for the first time since February 2015 when he takes on 35-year-old 'Wrzos' who gets his wish, having been vocal in his hope for a fight against the Belfast man.

Cacace is coming off a career-best win over Michael Magnesi last September when he claimed the title and had been hoping to land a showdown with long-time rival Archie Sharp, but is more than happy to face the Poznan fighter who has boxed almost exclusively in his homeland.

Your man’s getting schooled. Cya soon 😉🥊 — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) April 18, 2023

Padraig McCrory is still awaiting confirmation of his opposition but it will not be Yamaguchi Falcao who fights David Morrell on Saturday for WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title.

The Brazilian was expected to face McCrory in a final eliminator for the title, but instead got the call to challenge the Cuban on the undercard of Saturday's Las Vegas blockbuster between Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Ryan Garcia.

It's still expected that McCrory will be next in line for the winner should he come through his May 27 assignment with the eliminator status still in play.

Elsewhere, West Belfast's Conor Quinn is confirmed for the undercard, along with Armagh pair Fearghus Quinn and James Freeman, Dublin's Willo Hayden and Liverpool's Callum Thompson.

Two title fights have been confirmed with Dublin's Pierce O'Leary to defend his WBC International light-welterweight title against Alin Florin Ciorceri, while Liverpool's Nick Ball defends his WBC Silver featherweight title against Ludumo Lamati.

