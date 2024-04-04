Celtic Trust urge Hoops' shareholders to come together to bring change

TRUST RECIPROCATED: Dr. Jeanette Findlay pictured outside Queen's Unviersity last week while in town for an academic conference Thomas McMullan

OVER the past couple of decades, the face of professional soccer has changed. Players can seem aloof towards fans, while there is a perception the bank balance or share value of a club may seem of greater importance to a Board of Directors than results on the pitch.

There is clear dissatisfaction within large swathes of Celtic's support this season in regards to transfer activity, with results and performances not what they had hoped for.

A healthy lead early in the season has been wiped out, while on the European front, it was another chastening experience. Dominating Scotland and competing, not just appearing, in Europe is what all Hoops' fans will feel is possible.

Financially, the club appears in a good place, but frustrations have come to the fore with calls for change in the boardroom, much like the situation during the 2020/21 season where the opportunity to land an unprecedented 10th Scottish title in-a-row fell apart.

Like many clubs, Celtic is a PLC. Dermot Desmond and Lindsell Train between them currently hold over 50 percent of the shares.

All shareholders are eligible to vote on company matters, but in Celtic's case, the number who do is miniscule. This is a situation the Celtic Trust would like to change to give fans a real say in the direction of travel.

The Trust estimates there are upwards of 28,000 shareholders at Celtic, but just 1200 have ever voted. Therein lies the problem but also the potential for fans to come together and do something worthwhile.

"There is something in the region of 18-25 per cent of shares that are owned by regular individuals like myself," Dr Jeanette Findlay from Celtic Trust told us last week during a visit to Belfast.

"Our position is that if those people could organise and vote together on things we agree with, then we could become a powerful force."

Celtic Trust's mission is to prevent any one person or group ever being able to take control of the club, with its overall aim to see Celtic Football Club owned and run by its own supporters in the best interests of the team on the pitch and in line with the values and activities of its charitable history.

It also has ambitions to secure a Fan Advisory Board at the club and in the interim, has made moves to set up a shadow board.

The Trust, which is overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority, buys shares in the club in the name of the Trust, but can also act as a proxy for individual shareholders who can pass their voting rights to the Trust for Celtic PLC AGMs.

But contacting shareholders is an issue as, legally, The Trust can't initiate contact. Therefore it has put out a call for those individuals with shares to make the first move by inputting their details to the Trust website.

It launched a campaign called 'Drive for Five', meaning that if even five percent of shareholders can come together, they can secure an EGM at the club — a development some fans have been calling for.

What is a Fan Advisory Board? The Celtic Trust Explains https://t.co/xv5ZnoDlzx @TheCelticTrust — The Celtic Star News Feed (@CelticStarMag) March 14, 2024

In some cases, shares have been passed down to family members or holders have moved house and are no longer contactable.

Again, Celtic Trust's website has information for those who have been disconnected from their shares — and therefore the voting process — in order to have their voice heard as stakeholders in the club.

"There is nothing we can do about this season," Findlay accepts.

"But had we taken steps at any stage over the past 20 years, we would be in a better position to deal with these situations when they arise. Same as when we lost the 10 (in-a-row bid), we said then that had we taken steps then we could be in a position to avert these things or take action rather than standing in the (club) carpark shouting.

"We set up a shareholders portal on the Trust website and people can go into that, give us their contact details and give us permission to contact them.

"That means that if we are in a situation like we are now when we want an EGM, we could write to those shareholders and ask if they wished to support us in a resolution for an EGM. If enough do and we get to five per cent, then they have to call one."

Findlay is keen to allay any fears some my have of rowing in behind Celtic Trust, whether by agreeing to be contacted or by allowing it to use their shares as a proxy.

She stressed that each decision will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

"There are myths about the Celtic Trust," she acknowledged.

"We don't want your shares although you can gift us them if you want. We aren't asking for your vote on every issue or a permanent proxy. You don't even have to proxy, you can just vote along with us.

"We don't need to get to 51 per cent to be a significant brake on anything that is proposed. The biggest vote the Trust has had is just three per cent because people don't use their shares, so we need to mobilise them and are just appealing to ordinary Celtic fans to do so."