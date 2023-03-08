Chris takes on four marathons in four days for suicide prevention charity

A TURF Lodge man is set to take on an ultra-challenge of four marathons in four days to raise money for a vital suicide prevention charity in West Belfast.

Christopher Wilkinson will undertake the Quadrathon Challenge in County Donegal this August to raise funds for West Wellbeing, a suicide prevention charity based in the Dairy Farm shopping centre.

The charity provides vital counselling and mental health services while working to reduce the rate of suicide and help improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.

“Coming from West Belfast, I don’t think there is anyone who hasn’t been touched in some capacity by mental health or suicide. The fact that West Wellbeing rely solely on donations, there’s not a better cause out there,” Christopher told the Andersonstown News.

Christopher will take in the breathtaking beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way as he takes on his biggest physical fitness challenge yet.

“I will be starting my journey in Moville, tracking my way along the rugged coastal roads of Inishowen to Malin Head, Ireland's most northerly point. From there the course will then take me all the way down the Peninsula before the ultra distance comes full circle to finish once more in the town of Moville” he said.

Christopher takes on his biggest challenge yet

Christopher, who has been a fitness fanatic for many years, previously competed in competitive bar-lifting and played GAA and soccer. Christopher said that during lockdown, his love of running was reignited. He will be undertaking the Belfast City Marathon this May – as training.

“People like Chris coming forward and just wanting to support the charity is unbelievable” said Ciara Bennett, Head of Events and Fundraising at West Wellbeing.

“We rely solely on donations and the community just gets together, it’s unbelievable. We’re so grateful.”

Christopher continued: “It’s a community so rocked by suicide and mental health and people do want to help. It’s such a worthwhile charity to be raising money for."

Donations boxes for West Wellbeing are available at Christopher’s place of work at SAG Credit Union on the Andersonstown Road, West Wellbeing in the Dairy Farm and this gofundme page.