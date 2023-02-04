New Walk and Talk group in Colin extolling the virtues of the great outdoors

A SUICIDE prevention charity based in the Colin area have launched their own Walk and Talk group.

West Wellbeing, located within the Dairy Farm, provide vital counselling and mental health services while working to reduce the rate of suicide and helping to improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.

Ciara Bennett, who has recently taken up a new role with West Wellbeing team as Head of Events and Fundraising, is behind the latest initiative.

“There are all different fitness levels,” Ciara told the Andersonstown News. “It’s getting out of the house and meeting new people. It’s not just getting out for the exercise, but it’s connecting with people as well.”

The Walk and Talk group meet every Friday at 10am from the West Wellbeing centre in the Dairy Farm.

Now in its third week, the group walk at different locations in the Colin area.

Another great morning with the Walk & Talk team! This week the group walked around @colinglenbelf



Thanks to the Shack @DairyFarmSC for supplying the tasty breakfast baps, tea and coffee for all the participants 👏@G_NiGhreachain @TotalFootballNI @shay_ken1974 @G_NiGhreachain pic.twitter.com/HjhFxFhcF9 — 𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗕𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗚 🎗 (@west_wellbeing) January 27, 2023

“The first two weeks we did Páirc Nua Chollan and then last week we did Colin Glen. I think we’re going to do Colin Glen again this week and then next week we’re going to do a different one,” Ciara added.

“Walking up Colin Glen you had everything, all the trees and the water running along with the river beside us.”

After the walk, the group go back to the Dairy Farm for breakfast baps at The Shack and tea and coffee.

The Walk and Talk group will be meeting again this Friday at West Wellbeing at 10am and everyone is welcome.