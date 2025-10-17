Residents pull together for Rossnareen clean-up

THE local community of Rosnareen Road have been praised for coming together to carry out a major clean-up of the area.

Organised by Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Councillor Áine McCabe, the clean-up was in partnership with the Housing Executive and Belfast City Council.

The initiative focused on clearing the alleyways and communal areas surrounding the flats, spaces that have been a source of frustration for residents due to persistent dumping and a lack of regular upkeep.

The clean-up saw local volunteers and political representatives roll up their sleeves to clear rubbish from neglected spaces.

Speaking after the clean-up, Órlaithí Flynn said: “We’ve been working closely with residents here for quite some time around ongoing issues with the flats.

"While there’s still much more to be done in terms of longer-term improvements, we wanted to get out on the ground and show that, in the meantime, we’re here, we’re listening and we’re taking action alongside the community.

“We’re grateful to the Housing Executive and Belfast City Council for providing the necessary equipment, but most of all we want to thank the local activists who came out and helped. It’s that community effort that really makes the difference."

Councillor Áine McCabe added: “The alleyways and outer edges of the flats were a particular concern for residents, so that’s where we focused our efforts.

"It’s not just about tidying up, it’s about restoring a bit of pride and reminding people they haven’t been forgotten about. These clean-ups are a way of showing the strong community spirit in our communities."