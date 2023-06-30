Over 100 students receive certificates at Conway Education Centre

CONWAY MILL: Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy with students from Conway Education Centre after receiving their certificates

STUDENTS at Conway Education Centre (CEC) have celebrated their annual celebration of achievement this week.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy joined over 100 students who gained their certificates in courses such as GCSE English and Maths, ICT, Digital Marketing and Social Media, Healthcare, History, Spanish, Sign Language amongst others.

Conway Education Centre manager Pauline Kersten said: “Learning can make you question things and increase your confidence to find your own answers. Learning is about so much more than doing a course; it develops new skills and interests and helps to create a compassionate, more tolerant and cohesive society.”

CEC volunteers who provide educational support to the Homework Club and English language classes were also recognised for generously sharing their skills, talents and time and making an incredible contribution to the work of Conway Education Centre.

It was fantastic join with Conway Education Centre today in celebrating their outstanding achievements.



The centre is an amazing example of an inclusive & multi-cultured Belfast for all, with people from 17 different countries studying, volunteering and working here.

A special mention was given to the teachers’ team from Full Service Community Network who give vital and tailored education support to the children and young people of Conway’s Homework Club.

Conway Education Centre said they are confident they will be able to provide a varied education programme for the coming academic year and are looking forward to welcoming students back in September.

Registration for next year’s courses opens on 17 July 2023.