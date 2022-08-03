Safety first at Stockman's Lane

IMPROVEMENT: Stockman's Lane has been trimmed and cleared of weeds

WEEDS and overgrown hedgerows on Stockman’s Lane off the A55 have been trimmed and cut back thanks to a campaign spearheaded by a local councillor.

Áine McCabe, Sinn Féin Councillor for Andersonstown, highlighted the issue previously, stating the weeds had become a worrying health and safety issue.

“I had received numerous complaints from constituents about these hedges, mostly elderly residents who are afraid to use the pathway because of the poor visibility," she said.

"This is a local pathway that is used daily by a lot of walkers and runners in the area and due to the state of the hedges, many are avoiding using it."

OVERGROWN: Stockman's Lane before it was cut back.

Councillor McCabe arranged a site visit with DFI's Roads Service to deal with a range of issues in the area, including parking and potholes, and will be calling for more regular maintenance.

I am pleased to report the hedges at the bottom of Stockman’s Lane were cut today. Big difference from last week pic.twitter.com/dHjMr6xj2S — ainemccabe (@CllrAine) July 18, 2022

“It’s great to see essential work carried out this week by DFI Roads in and around the Stockman’s Lane area. What a difference a week makes. I want to ensure this location is on a regular maintenance schedule.

"While I also want to support and promote bio-diversity, there are some locations that just do not lend themselves to this and safety has to come first, this is one such location.”